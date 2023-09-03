‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76.

The musician passed away in his sleep on Friday (01.09.23), a statement confirmed.

A message on Jimmy Buffett’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of 1 September surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The statement did not reveal a cause of death, but illness had forced the star to reschedule concerts in May and Buffett revealed in social media posts that he had been hospitalised without providing further details.

Jimmy Buffett’s biggest hit ‘Margaritaville’ was released in 1977 and tells the story of a man watching tourists sunbathe as he boils a pot of shrimp on his front porch.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its historical and cultural significance and helped Key West in Florida become a destination known across the world.

Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021: “There was no such place as Margaritaville.

“It was a made-up place in my mind, basically made up about my experiences in Key West and having to leave Key West and go on the road to work and then come back and spend time by the beach.”

Buffett’s work did not always convince music critics but his ‘Parrotheads’ fanbase turned up to his concerts wearing toy parrots and Hawaiian shirts.

The ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise’ singer said of his records: “It’s pure escapism is all it is.

“I’m not the first one to do it, nor shall I probably be the last. But I think it’s really a part of the human condition that you’ve got to have some fun.

“You’ve got to get away from whatever you do to make a living or other parts of life that stress you out. I try to make it at least 50/50 fun to work and so far it’s worked out.”

Buffett is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Savannah and Sarah and son Cameron.

