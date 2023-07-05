Rosie O’Donnell insists Madonna is “good”.

The ‘SMILF’ actress, 61, has been friends with the Queen of Pop, 64, for years since they starred together in 1992 film ‘A League of Their Own’ and gave an update on the singer’s condition on Tuesday (04.07.23) after she was left hospitalised last week with a “serious bacterial infection”.

Rosie O’Donnell replied to one of the fans who have been flooding her with questions about Madonna’s condition, “She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.”

Rosie O’Donnell also replied, “She’s good” to a fan who wrote on the actress’ Instagram: “God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour.”

Rosie wrote online last week after news broke Madonna had been hospitalised, “She’s feeling good #madonna #love.”

Madonna played dancer Mae Mordabito in ‘A League of Their Own’, while Rosie was her best friend Doris Murphy, with the movie seeing the pair joining the Rockford Peaches baseball team amid World War II.

Rosie recently posted a still of them in the film with the caption: “Remember when? #league #mo.”

In March, the comic also said they are “still going strong” as friends.

Rosie’s update comes after it was reported Madonna “ignored” symptoms of her “serious bacterial infection”.

She was discharged from intensive care at a New York hospital on June 29 four days after the illness left her hospitalised and is recovering at her home in the city, and insiders have now said she tried to push herself “beyond the limit” before her illness as she rehearsed for her now-postponed ‘Celebration Tour’.

One music source told People: “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away.

“But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals.”

They added: “She was rundown and not feeling 100 per cent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

A second music source said: “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”

Sources previously said mum-of-six Madonna became seriously ill on 24 June and said she was found “collapsed” before she was rushed to an intensive care unit.

Sources also told Page Six Madonna had been “strenuously rehearsing” for weeks and putting in “12-hour days” in preparation.

Madonna’s long-time manager Guy Oseary, 50, revealed Madonna’s illness and said her greatest hits tour was being put on hold, and the singer is yet to break her silence on her illness and the shows.

