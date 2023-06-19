Madonna has thanked her dad Silvio Ciccone for “refusing to spoil her” in any way. The 64-year-old pop icon lost her mother – whom she was named after – in 1963 when she died after battle with breast cancer.

On Father’s Day (18.06.23) she took to social media to declare that she will be “forever grateful” for her 92-year-old dad as she claimed she hopes to keep going “until the wheels fall off” as well.

Madonna wrote on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to. All the Dad’s out there!!! She’s, He’s, Them’s and They’s !! But Most of All to my Father -Silvio-who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fall off!! S.A. M. E. Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any wAy. You taught me how to be a Survivor! [black heart emoji] Forever Grateful. But also really tired…… xxxxxxxx”

The ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker admitted during her heyday in the 1980s that Madonna “didn’t want to lose” her father when he remarried after the death of her mother and explained that upon his wedding to Joan, 80, – who he has Jennifer, 54, and Mario, 53, – in 1966 that was the first time she had been heartbroken.

Madonna told the Chicago Tribune: “Like all young girls, I was in love with my father and I didn`t want to lose him. I lost my mother, but then I was the mother; my father was mine.

Then he got taken away from me when he married my stepmother. It was then that I said, Okay, I don`t need anybody. No one`s going to break my heart again. I`m not going to need anybody.”

But in the years that followed, she and her father appeared to have mended their relationship and for his 90th birthday in 2021, the ‘Material Girl’ songstress thanked Silvio for “all the blessings” he had given her in life.

Madonna wrote: “Thank you for giving me life … And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G.”

