Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and many other stars have sent well wishes to Madonna following her hospitalisation for a “serious bacterial infection”. The ‘Like A Prayer’ hitmaker was admitted to hospital over the weekend.

The artist has been forced to postpone her ‘Celebration’ tour amid her health woes, with news of her condition sparking a wave of love and concern from various A-listers. Read on to know their love-filled social media messages for her.

After Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary shared the news on Instagram, Rita Wilson (66), commented: “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Zooey Deschanel (43) wrote: “Hope she feels better soon”.

Rosanna Arquette (63) added: “Sending her love and good light vibrations for a good recovery.”

Frankie Grande (40) said: “Omg sending her love and healing light.”

Isla Fisher (47) passed on her concern from her and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen (51) writing, “Sending her so much love from us.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ judges Carson Kressley (53) and Michelle Visage (54) contributed their care for the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker. Carson wrote: “Wishing her a speedy recovery,” while Michelle added: “TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN.”

Guy had broken the news of Madonna’s illness on Wednesday (28.06.23) but reassured fans the ‘Ray of Light’ singer would make a full recovery. He said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

He added, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

