Madonna is reportedly back home recovering from a “serious bacterial infection” that saw her rushed to intensive care.

The Queen of Pop, 64, was reportedly intubated during her stay at a New York hospital over the weekend, with her illness emerging on Wednesday when her manager said she would be postponing her ‘Celebration’ tour to get better.

It was reported on Thursday (29.06.23) by the BBC Madonna is “home and feeling better” after her discharge.

A source also told CNN on Thursday Madonna had been transported to her New York City residence via a private ambulance and was now “in the clear”.

Page Six said a police escort was seen outside of the ‘Material Girl’ singer’s property.

Her children have been spotted visiting their ill mum while she is on the mend, with her sons David Banda, 17, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, who she had with director Guy Ritchie, 54, were photographed arriving at her Upper East Side apartment Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the hitmaker reportedly battled a low-grade fever for a month before her stay at an intensive care unit.

Sources claimed the pop star mostly ignored the symptoms and never went for a check-up with a doctor due to her hectic touring schedule.

Madonna was said to have been hospitalised in New York on 24 June after being found unresponsive while preparing for her upcoming tour.

An unnamed relative recently told the Daily Mail her infection was so grave that the family believed Madonna might not survive.

Another source hinted it may have been sparked by her preparations for her upcoming greatest hits world tour, with the insider adding she had been “strenuously” rehearsing 12 hours a day.

Madonna’s close friend, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, 61, said the singer was on the mend.

She captioned a screenshot of a clip of the pair doing yoga on her famous late-night chat show: “She’s feeling good.”

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary, 50, shared the news Madonna was ill on Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) but reassured fans the ‘Ray of Light’ singer would make a full recovery.

He said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

As well as David and Rocco, mum-of-six Madonna has children Lourdes Leon, 26, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Her unnamed relative told the Daily Mail her illness had brought her whole family together, adding: “All of Madonna’s family members have come together over this. This really woke her the f*** up.”

