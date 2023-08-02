Madonna made one of her first major public appearances since her hospitalisation five weeks ago at Beyonce’s New Jersey show at the weekend.

The Queen of Pop – who admitted she’s “lucky to be alive” this week – attended the Grammy winner’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ stop in East Rutherford on Sunday (30.07.23) and received a special shoutout from the ‘Formation’ singer.

While performing ‘Break My Soul’, the song Madonna featured on a remix of last year, Beyonce could be heard in a viral clip that has circulated on Twitter gushing: “Big shoutout to the Queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

The 64-year-old music icon was hospitalised on June 24 – sparking the cancellation of her ‘Celebration Tour’ – and spent time in the ICU for the treatment of a “serious bacterial infection”.

Beyonce previously hailed Madonna as a “masterpiece genius”.

The 41-year-old singer sent flowers and a message of appreciation to the ‘Frozen’ hitmaker following the release of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ – which samples Madonna’s 1990 classic ‘Vogue’ – and in the note, she thanked the ‘Beautiful Stranger’ hitmaker for “opening so many doors” for women in the music industry.

Madonna shared a close-up of the message and a picture of the flowers on her Instagram Story.

The note read: “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B. (sic)”

Madonna thanked Beyonce for the gesture, describing them both as queens with a pair of crown emojis.

She captioned her post: “[Heart emojis] thank you!! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce [heart emojis] (sic)”

In ‘The Queens’ Remix, Beyonce imitates Madonna’s classic spoken-word section of ‘Vogue’ as she name-drops iconic Black women in music, including Aaliyah, Nina Simone and her own sister, Solange Knowles.

She also gives a shoutout to the ‘Ray of Light’ hitmaker, singing: “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

