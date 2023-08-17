Madonna has unveiled her new set of North American ‘Celebration’ tour dates, which will now take place after the UK and Europe leg.

After it was reported that The Queen of Pop had restarted rehearsals for the postponed jaunt following her hospitalisation on June 4 for a “serious bacterial infection”, the ‘Vogue’ hitmaker has unveiled her rescheduled run.

The tour will commence with four sold-out shows in London, kicking off on October 14.

Madonna, 65, will then head to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The North American leg will begin on December 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

There have been some venue changes and, unfortunately, some dates have had to be cancelled.

In New York, fans holding tickets to the previously scheduled Madison Square Garden concert on August 27, will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to the newly added Barclays Center performance on December 16.

The following shows are no longer going ahead: July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix.

Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.

A press release noted that: “Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows noted below will be cancelled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

The amended tour dates come after The Sun reported Madonna had once again set up camp at the Nassau Coliseum in New York and booked out the venue for two months for her rehearsals.

Music insiders added she hired a “top-secret UK venue” to rehearse at the night before her first night in London.

Madonna told fans in July – a month after she was hospitalised – she was “lucky to be alive”.

She wrote: “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.

“Artist who touched so many lives including my own.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

“Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! (red heart emoji.)”

Mum-of-six Madonna was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in her New York home.

It was later rumoured she had “exhausted” herself while training for the tour.

‘The Celebration Tour’ dates are:

December 2023

December 13 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY December 14 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY December 16 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY December 18 – Capital One Arena, Washington DC December 19 – Capital One Arena, Washington DC

January 2024

January 8 – TD Garden, Boston, MA January 9 – TD Garden, Boston, MA January 11 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON January 12 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON January 15 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI January 18 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC January 20 – Bell Center, Montreal, QC January 22 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY January 23 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY January 25 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA January 29 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

February 2024

February 1 – United Center, Chicago, IL February 2 – United Center, Chicago, IL February 8 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH February 13 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN February 17 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA February 18 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA February 21 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC February 24 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA February 27 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA February 28 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

March 2024

March 1 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV March 2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV March 4 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA March 5 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA March 7 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA March 9 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA March 11 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA March 13 – Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, CA March 16 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ March 19 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO March 24 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX March 25 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX March 28 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX March 29 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

April 2024

April 1 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA April 4 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL April 6 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL April 7 – Kaseya Center, Miami, FL April 14 – Moody Center, Austin, TX April 15 – Moody Center, Austin, TX April 20 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX April 21 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX April 23 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX April 24 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

