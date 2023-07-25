Madison Beer Gives A Savage Reply To A Troll Who Tried To Body-Shame Her: "I Wouldn't Touch You With A 10 Foot Pole..."

Madison Beer had a brutal response after a troll tried to body shame her.

The 24-year-old star found the perfect way to shrug off a cruel remark on social media after someone left a comment under an Instagram photo of her in a white babydoll dress.

The troll wrote: “Hey madison i’ve noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter. Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls.

“Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl. (sic)”

Madison Beer fired back: “I wouldn’t touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars.”

The Instagram user appeared to delete their comment, but the singer’s fans rallied behind her.

One follower replied: “Can’t believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else’s appearance.”

Another added: “Madison Beer you are gorgeous no matter what.”

Madison Beer has opened up about her experiences with online harassment in the past, having been bullied online for dating “a boy who was more popular than me”.

In her memoir ‘The Half of It’ – which was released earlier this year – she recalled being “called endless names — labeled a whore for having him as my boyfriend, for dressing a certain way”.

Madison added: “There are certain violations of human boundaries that I find inexcusable, no matter the position I’m in.”

In 2020, Madison Beer also responded to a “traumatising experience” when her private images were posted online without her consent.

In a message to her younger self, she said at the time: “You should not feel shame, you were exploring your s*xuality, you were learning.

“You should not feel like you did something wrong. Shame on those who betrayed your trust [and] SHAME ON THOSE WHO SHAMED YOU.”

