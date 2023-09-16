Madison Beer fears she is stuck with the mental age of a teenager after being forced to grow up extra fast.

The former child star was discovered by fellow pop singer Justin Bieber when she was 13 years old and she went on to carve out a successful music career after signing a major record deal but Madison, now 24, says starting work at such a tender age was “abnormal” and has left her feeling much younger than she actually is.

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, she was asked if she felt rushed to grow up and she replied: “Yeah, totally. I’ve been working since I was 12, that’s a very abnormal thing. I was very rushed to grow up in a lot of ways because I was in the industry … now I’m like, poof!”

“I’m 24 and I feel mentally like I’m still 19 or 20. It kind of trips me out sometimes.”

Madison also opened up about the dark times she went through after explicit pictures of her were leaked when she was 16 after previously revealing she attempted suicide when she found herself at rock bottom.

Madison added of her mental health struggles to The Independent: “There was a lot of very lonesome dark points for me that I felt like not many people or anyone could understand. I felt crazy. And I just made myself feel really horrible.”

During a previous appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, she said of her lowest moment: “I got to the point that things caught up with me that I had never acknowledged, I never wanted to face. “I feel like I was sort of putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset.”

