Sydney Sweeney loved working with a “powerhouse of badass females” on ‘Madame Web’. The 25-year-old actress will play Julia Carpenter in the upcoming superhero movie and relished starring with females such as Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor in S.J. Clarkson’s film.

The actress chirped with excitement, “I can’t wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I’m really excited that it’s just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney was just 10 when the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) launched with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008 and she quipped that comic book movies have been part of her life for longer than she can remember. Now she is a part of the same world with Madame Web.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Sydney said: “I couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to be able to talk about it. The ‘Euphoria‘ star explained: “Superheroes have been my entire life! Those (films) are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I’ve seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times.

“My family, they love (them)… I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project.” Dakota will play the title role in the Spider-Man universe film and previously explained how she wanted to bring “heart” to the picture.

In an interview with Collider, the Madame Web actress said: “I guess having experience on all tiers of films I can bring maybe some stuff from the little movies to the big movies that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale films that still have heart in them.”

Madame Web is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 16, 2024.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Fan Sells ‘Rainwater’ From Her Foxborough Concert For As High As $250, Netizens Troll “The Stoners & The Swifties Unite”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News