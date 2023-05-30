Maya Jama says “the pressure is on for her stylist for ‘Love Island’ looks.

The 28-year-old television presenter admitted that she is feeling the heat to turn looks on the ITV2 dating competition reality show – which kicks on June 5 at 9pm – and has been preparing with her team in anticipation.

She told the Mail Online: “It feels so exciting, I was full of nerves for my first series because I was wondering what it would be like. Now, I know I feel really ready and excited, I just can’t wait to get started!

“Now there’s a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series,” Maya Jama added.

Maya Jama revealed that she thinks the ideal Islander is someone “super confident” and unafraid of pursuing people they “want”.

She said: I think being super confident and not afraid of going after what you want is a great way to be, you have to really want to find someone, but not be afraid of stepping on people’s toes in order to get them.

The ‘Glow Up’ host admitted she is excited to be working with Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak on the spin-off companion show, ‘Aftersun’ as they have formed a “little trio” and their friendship helps them work well together.

Maya Jama said: “Us as a little trio have formed a really nice bond and friendship, which is only going to get stronger. We know each other well and everything we did last series went well, so I’m excited to add even more to it. More opinions, more fun, more vibes!”

