Maya Jama was spotted hanging out backstage with Stormzy after his gig in London at the weekend.

The 29-year-old presenter jetted in from Ibiza to watch her former partner – who she split from in 2019 after four years of dating – perform at All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park before heading backstage for the afterparty.

A source told The Sun: “Maya Jama and Stormzy may not be officially dating anymore, but they are still close and grew up together. She is really proud of him and vice versa. They’ll always have a special bond. They spent time catching up and chatting, people were looking at them and giving them their space.”

An emotional Stormzy told the crowd: “This is one of the greatest nights of my life. This is my hometown. You lot are my family. As long as I’m here, and as long as I have a career, I will not stop saying ‘thank you’. You lot have changed my life. You’ve changed my family’s life.”

Maya Jama watched the gig with Stormzy’s pals Idris Elba and Youtuber Chunkz.

Speaking previously about their relationship, Maya told British Vogue: “None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together. We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves. It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move. I’m not someone that puts all my business out there.”

Maya Jama added, “I’ve never really offered up my personal life, I’ve just done my job and that’s kind of come with it. So I think I do have a right to keep some bits private.”

