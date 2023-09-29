Lizzo has asked a judge to dismiss a “ridiculous” s*xual harassment lawsuit from three of her former dancers.

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of s*xual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe – Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis – who sued the star in August and now Lizzo’s legal team has filed a request with the Superior Court of the State of California asking for the suit to be dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice”.

The legal filing – submitted on September 27 by Lizzo’s lawyer, Marty Singer – also asked for a jury trial and denies “each and every allegation” made against the pop star and her Big Grrrl touring company.

A spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal team said: “This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practised what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment. Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.”

Lawyer Neama Rahmani, who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement: “That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”

Lizzo was named in the lawsuit along with her Big Grrrl touring company and dance captain, Shirlene Quigley.

The suit includes claims the singer pressured the dancers to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers’ vaginas. They also accused ‘Big Grrrl Big Touring’ and Quigley of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment. Lizzo denied the claims in a statement on her Instagram: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. “These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Must Read: When Harry Styles Was So Tormented By The Paparazzi That He Ended Up Filing A Case Against Them For Putting Him Under Surveillance: “It Is The Method & Tactics Which Have Been Used…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News