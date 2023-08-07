Grimes has spoken out in support of Lizzo amid her s*xual harassment lawsuit. The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker has been accused by three of her dancers – Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez – of alleged s*xual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination.

However, Grammy winner’s friend and fellow music star, Grimes has defended the pop star. She’s insisted she’s only ever witnessed “exemplary behaviour” from the 35-year-old when she’s been in her company. She also recalled how she supported her when everyone abandoned her when she was pregnant with the offspring of controversial business magnate Elon Musk (52) and back “in like 2012” when she was little known.

The 35-year-old Grimes – who has two children with Elon – wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread, “I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. (sic)”

Grimes‘ tweet further read, “Mebe s*** is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was ‘cool,’ and she checked in in me when no one cared. I’ve only ever seen exemplary behaviour from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. (sic)”

“There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents. I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I’d never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed. tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it’s greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing (sic)”

Someone then commented: “Grimes it’s because you’re rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn’t believe people ‘on her level’ deserve respect.”

And she responded: “Lizzo was nice to me before Elon [Musk] when she blew up and I was still indie as f***.

“She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us.

“She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn’t want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That’s a good person. (sic)”

Another user then suggested that just because Lizzo was nice to her it doesn’t mean she is capable of such behaviour.

They claimed that singer Chris Brown, 34, was “nice to them” before he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Grimes wrote back: “Rihanna has supported chris brown in the aftermath cuz Rihanna seems to care about restorative justice. *assuming* Lizzo is guilty (without a trial – which flies in the face of democracy) – it’s funny to me the same people who fight for restorative justice seem against it for someone who has been a figurehead for change and suffered greatly to fight for acceptance. (sic)”

The experimental pop artist also posted: “I see a society crumbling under the weight of human imperfection because people can’t handle that we all f*** up, I see humans becoming pathetic shadows of themselves, fighting for a fragile acceptance by turning against their friends.”

A few days ago, Lizzo broke her silence on the allegations and insisted they were “false”. She wrote on Instagram: “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

She added, “The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer added, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time. (sic)”

