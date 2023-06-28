Lizzo broke down in tears after fellow pop star Beyonce paid tribute to her at a gig in Poland this week.

The ‘Juice’ star flew to Warsaw to catch the singer’s show in the city on Tuesday (27.06.23) on the European leg of her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ – and Lizzo cried on camera after seeing Beyonce read out her name as part of a tribute to iconic Black women in music during the track ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lizzo posted the clip online on her Instagram page and wrote: “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to ‘Happy Face’ by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies …

“‘I thought about Beyonce jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honour. Thank You, @beyonce.”

The emotional moment came just days after Lizzo performed at the UK’s Glastonbury festival, belting out her tunes on the fabled Pyramid stage on Saturday night (24.06.23) before Guns N’ Roses’ headline slot.

However, it was revealed she could have taken the headline slot herself, but unfortunately, she confirmed too late.

The revelation was made by Emily Eavis – the youngest daughter of the festival’s founder Michael Eavis – who revealed they tried to get Lizzo to headline but she just missed out.

Speaking to Anita Rani on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Emily said: “Lizzo confirmed way after. “So when people think, ‘Why didn’t you put her there?’ it doesn’t really work like that. “It would have been a great idea. Lizzo would have been an amazing headliner and hopefully she will headline.”

Must Read: Idris Elba Reveals Getting Turned Off For James Bond For Being Called ‘Black Actor’ & Disgusting Rumours: “It Became About Race”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News