Boney M star Liz Mitchell was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car crash. The 71-year-old singer was travelling on the A47 to Whitemoor Prison in March, Cambs., to visit her brother Khalid Rashad – who is serving a life sentence for organising the murder of rival mosque leader Abdul Hadi Arwani – on Friday (14.07.23) when she drove into her ditch.

The ‘Rivers of Babylon’ hitmaker was treated for minor injuries and is now recovering at home. A source told The Sun online: “Liz was shaken after the smash, but she fortunately escaped serious injury. That section of A47 has a reputation for being dangerous and it could have been much worse.”

A spokesperson for local police confirmed a woman had to be “extracted” from her car after driving into a ditch.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision at 11.37am on 13 July on the A47 at Thorney Toll.

“One vehicle was involved and was found to be in a ditch. The driver, female, was initially trapped in the vehicle but was extracted and a male passenger managed to get out.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. No serious injuries were reported. The road was clear at about 1.20pm.”

The East of England Ambulance Service added: “One woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.”

Liz recently blasted the “abusive relationship” between Boney M and the music industry, suggesting the group were never taken seriously or given the recognition they deserved because of racist attitudes.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: “The group was put together in Germany after I moved to Berlin to join the musical ‘Hair’ in the early 1970s. None of us had any idea if it was going to work, but after ‘Daddy Cool’ was a hit in 1976 we were more successful than Abba for a time.

“We sold so many records that I’ve been in the Guinness World Records book for over 40 years. Sadly the business never acknowledged us.

“Maybe it wasn’t slavery, but it was an abusive relationship. Because we did not write the songs ourselves, we were dismissed as soon as our performance was over.

“It was my voice that captured the ears of people all around the world, but I was treated as a nobody.

“I thought it was a man thing; that the men wanted the power.

“Then it dawned on me: Liz, it’s because you are black!”

