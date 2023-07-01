Girl Group band Little Mix fame Jesy Nelson is quitting the spotlight to travel. The former Little Mix singer, 32, walked away from the band in 2021, citing her mental health as a factor, and has now told her fans she will be going off-grid on an extended holiday.

Jesy switched off the comments option for the post. Earlier this month, Jesy took a break with her rapper boyfriend Zion Foster, 23, and showed off her curves in a bikini in pictures posted online.

Telling them on Instagram it is something she has always wanted to do, Jesy Nelson announced: “Hey guys! So for a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it.

She further wrote, “I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music, but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world. I’m going to be off my social media for a while, I love you all so much and I’ll see you when I’m back.”

Jesy Nelson recently said she quit Little Mix after almost 10 years to focus on her mental wellbeing. Her decision prompted a barrage of online abuse. She revealed she hasn’t spoken to her former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, Jade Thirlwall, 30, and Perrie Edwards, 29, since the split more than two years ago.

She said: “Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with. For me my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it. I was in it for nearly ten years. I think I was never prepared for what was to come. I didn’t have social media or any of that, I was just a barmaid working in Dagenham.”

Jesy Nelson Little Mix fall out previously grabbed headlines when the singer’s leaked texts and messages made their way on the internet. The singer on the work front has a great line up.

Interestingly, Jesy has been even appeared in Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire but her role stands uncredited till date.

