Marion Cotillard has been put in unwanted situations by “sick” people in the film industry.

The ‘Little Girl Blue’ actress thinks there is still a long way to go for the #MeToo movement and confirmed she was subjected to harassment during the early days of her career.

Asked how far she thinks the industry has come since the launch of the campaign, Marion Cotillard told Deadline: “We still have a long way to go! I always have in mind this woman who goes to another march, another walk with her sign saying ‘I can’t believe I’m still here dealing with this sh**’.

“I’ve been an actress for a long time; I was [put] in situations that I shouldn’t have been in…There still are some sick men, and women sometimes, who will take advantage of the youth, who will take advantage of the passion that we have as an actor, the fact that we depend on the desire of directors, producers.”

But the 47-year-old star, Marion Cotillard thinks there are some positive steps behind made.

She added: “To know that today those young actresses know that this is not right, that if someone asks you something that you’re not comfortable with you can say ‘No.’ I didn’t know that when I was a young actress, it was a very different time.”

Marion’s latest movie, ‘Little Girl Blue‘, deals with themes of sexual abuse and she admitted it was a subject she felt it important to explore.

Marion Cotillard said: “A lot of women in this world had experienced this relationship to men. My mother and my grandmother and even further have had this journey through very difficult relationships with men and sexual assault. I was very touched by this quest because it’s a journey to healing.”

