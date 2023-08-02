Lisa Marie Presley’s final home has sold after just two days on the market.

Lisa – who died aged 54 on January 12 after she had a double heart attack at the house – lived in the Calabasas, California, property with her 14-year-old twin girls Finley and Harper, and musician ex-husband Danny Keough, 58, from 2020 until her death.

The home – which Lisa had reportedly intended to buy herself after renting for a few years – was on the market for more than $4.6 million and TMZ reports that realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman have indicated they got “top dollar for the place”.

The sellers completed some renovations on the home following Lisa Marie’s death in January.

The 7,440-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a large outdoor pool and eating area overlooking a canyon.

Mum-of-four Lisa Marie, who also had daughter Riley Keough, 34, and whose son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 aged 27, was found unresponsive in the residence in January after going into cardiac arrest.

When paramedics arrived, they immediately performed CPR and the singer was rushed to hospital, but she was pronounced dead hours later.

It has been revealed the singer died due to complications from weight-loss surgery – which many of her friends knew nothing about.

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, she was killed by a bowel obstruction that was a result of adhesions caused by the bariatric surgery.

Bariatric surgery can create scar tissue that can strangulate the intestines – which is what led to Lisa Marie’s death.

Sources told Page Six the singer was complaining of abdominal agony in the days before her death and the autopsy noted she had suffered stomach pain hours before going into cardiac arrest at her home.

She had “therapeutic” levels of oxycodone, opioid buprenorphine – used to treat addiction – and the antipsychotic drug quetiapine in her system, but they were not ruled to have contributed to her death.

