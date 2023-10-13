Lindsay Lohan is in the most “stable and confident place” she has ever been after becoming a mother.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed baby Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July and now an insider close to her has claimed that she is a very “hands-on” parent and is just focused on her health.

A source told UsWeekly: “She loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally. She is very hands-on with Luai. They’re 50-50 with all the duties That way, it’s not too overwhelming. Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life. She cooks from scratch and eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens. She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”

Just weeks ago, another source claimed that the ‘Freaky Friday‘ actress was “adamant” in making sure she could take care of both herself and the little one.

The source said: “She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

The ‘Mean Girls‘ star – who shot to fame as a child when she took on the dual role of twins Hallie and Annie in Disney comedy ‘The Parent Trap’ and enjoyed success in Hollywood in the early 2000s before stepping back from acting for a number of years as she endured personal struggles – recently explained that she was “so proud” of what her body had accomplished in giving birth.

Lindsay Lohan wrote on Instagram: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

