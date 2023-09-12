Lil Nas X helped his brother come out as bisexual.

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker Lil Nas X has been open about his sexual identity, which has in turn inspired members of the LGBTQ+ community, including his own brother Tramon Hill.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Tramon Hill said in new documentary ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’: “My brother really opened doors for a lot of people. Yeah, he opened a door for me.”

“What I mean by that, like, I’m not gay, though, you feel me? I’m bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it,” Tramon Hill added.

While Tramon Hill was nervous about how various relationships in his life could be impacted by the decision to publicly come out, his 24-year-old brother inspired him to be honest.

Tramon Hill added: “If you f*** with me, you f*** with me. If you don’t, you don’t. Bye. Get out of my presence. I don’t need you.”

“At the end of the day, people are going to f*** with who they f*** with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there.”

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X previously revealed that he took inspiration from Queen singer Adam Lambert, and he looked up to his fellow queer pop star for leading the way.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X told Heavy: “I did thank him in person, actually.

“I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened.”

Adam responded to his comments on an episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ as he hailed Lil Nas X as a “bold and brave” person for living his life as his truth self.

The former ‘American Idol‘ star said: “That was very flattering that he even knows who I am.

“I think he’s such a rock star, and so bold and brave, and I love what he’s doing.”

