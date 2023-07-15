Liam Payne struggles with his sobriety during “super low” moments.

The 29-year-old former One Direction star has opened up about his mental health challenges after spending time in a wellness clinic in the US last year – revealing he has been “diagnosed with a couple of conditions” and explaining he has a lot of “manic things” in his life while also suffering from dips which leave him battling to stay sober.

In a post on his Instagram page, Liam Payne explained: “‘So I mean I filmed a bunch for theses over time and deleted them but I don’t know whether this is the right time.

Liam Payne added, “I know in my last video I mentioned I’d been diagnosed with a couple of conditions and not to go into too much detail but one of them I have is, there’s a lot of manic things in my life which you guys saw.

“But the other side of it is and that kind of feels like when when I would lose my sobriety in these moments that were super low and I kind of felt like that today. And it’s isolating the two things and seeing them separately and like I know what they are now and I can identify them and luckily I have some amazing people around me that kind of look after me but I am sure they can see it in me too that I’m not really here’.

Liam Payne continued, “I just wanted to put this out there as I know there are probably a few people who have the same thing and maybe don’t even know if sometimes so yeah just so you know – you’re not the only one.”

Liam then added in captions: “‘I’ve filmed this same video about 20 times at different points this year and got too scared to put it out by talking myself out of it.

“I’m coming to see how fortunate I am to be in the position I’m in … and I wanna give any of you struggling the gift I was given by sharing some of the things I learned form specialists whilst I was away.

“First thing I did everyday was check in and its important you don’t bottle up how you feel. Feeling is one of the amazing gifts we had and I blocked things up so long it made me sick and lash out … notice it, allow it to happen and let it pass through … I hope this helps.”

It comes after Liam recently revealed he entered rehab for 100 days and stopped using his phone, which he found hugely beneficial, after not “recognising himself” following a controversial interview with Logan Paul – in which he criticised his former band and claimed having a child had “ruined” his relationship with former partner Cheryl.

Liam Payne later admitted he was lashing out in the wrong place because of his “own frustrations” at his career and feels grateful that former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, 40, and his six-year-old son Bear gave him the “freedom” to work on his issues so he could become a better father. Speaking in a candid YouTube clip, he said: “Time with Bear’s been really, really great. “More than anything, I want to say thank you to him and his mum [Cheryl] for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to. “There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing.”

