Lewis Capaldi doesn’t care about AI-generated music. The 26-year-old singer was asked for his opinion on the recent trend of using artificial intelligence fake an artist’s voice to create a digital track whilst trying escalating levels of hot sauce.

He said: “I don’t know. I don’t care. I mean, I probably have a more thought-out opinion on it but right now it’s hard to really collect my thoughts. AI, just in case it overrules and we become its slaves, I love you baby. I’m gonna be f*cked by a machine at some point in my life. F*ck me!”

On a new episode of FirstWeFeast’s ‘Hot Ones’ but joked that he could not give a well thought-out opinion as the heat level became more intense. Earlier in the interview, the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker has sold millions of albums since beginning his career singing in local bars but went on to admit that when it comes to crafting a song, he actually has “no idea” if the record will be successful or not.

Asked what he had learned since starting out in the industry, he said: “You just learn that you don’t know anything because no one has the answers. It just shows you that you don’t know what a hit is. Every time I’ve put a song out thinking ‘This is gonna be a smash’, it’s been a f*cking complete object f*cking failure.

The pop singer continued, “So, yeah, you know nothing. And the labels know nothing. No one knows anything, no offence, but no one knows anything. It’s just like..we just kind of…am I visibly crying? No one knows anything, you are your own person! Oh f*ck, that’s hot! I’m not gonna wipe my face, I want people to see what these [hot wings] are doing to me!”

