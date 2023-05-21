The ‘Bruises’ singer, Lewis Capaldi (26), said he “co-took” one of the bicycle classes and didn’t realise it would be so hard, with the saddle of his bike leaving him with sore “goods”.

He told fans at an intimate gig on Friday (19.05.23) at Pryzm, London: “Yesterday I did a thing with Peloton. It’s this big bike and they take these classes in London so I went along and did a quick class and it was f****** hard.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi continued, “I was sweating a lot. Also, this is a bit of TMI (too much information), but the saddle of the bike has really caused me, even now when I’m sitting down, like my goods are sore – I have a bruised gooch.”

Lewis Capaldi – who continues to struggle with the increasingly severe tics from his Tourette’s syndrome – also compared releasing his new album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ to taking a “big s***”.

He added about the release, four years after his 2019 debut record ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’: “It feels like it’s a relief. I feel like I’ve been constipated for months and now I’ve (done) a big s**t.”

Lewis Capaldi, who recently said his relationship with Scottish actress Ellie MacDowell, 23, was going “really well”, added at the gig before he played new track ‘The Pretender’: “This sums up my feelings about imposter syndrome. It’s nice to have songs about love when you’re in a relationship but they’re really about me and the real s*** I’ve experienced.”

He added: “There was a time I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do this. My mental health was really s***, my physical health was also suffering. Now? it’s like we f****** did it buddy.”

Despite his upbeat attitude and attempts to get fit, Lewis Capaldi admitted he still has a pessimistic outlook, adding: “You know, we’re all going to die someday, that weighs on my mind. “We’re all just hunkering towards our inevitable demise, I guess that plays on my mind from time to time.”

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Served A Wet Wild Look By Donning A Skimpy Bikini In Leopard Print With An Itsy-Bitsy Bottom That Flaunted Her Smooth Cleav*ge & Curves Like A Queen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News