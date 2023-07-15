Leigh-Anne Pinnock has a phobia of flies.

The former Little Mix star has an aversion to the bug and basically any creature that can buzz around her face, and her aversion to flying insects is a big problem because she loves nature and being in the countryside.

Being interviewed by Julie Adenuga, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “One thing you should know about me is that I don’t like flies. I don’t like anything that buzzes in my ear; wasps, mosquitoes, daddy longlegs. Not for me, thank you very much. It’s actually really stupid because I love the countryside and I love being outdoors.

“There is absolutely no need for flies on this earth.”

Due to her hatred of flies, the 31-year-old singer – who has just unveiled her debut solo single ‘Don’t Say Love’ – is a spider supporter and she won’t stand for anyone killed an arachnid in front of her because they are the natural enemy of the fly.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “I don’t mind spiders because they kill flies. Don’t kill a spider in front of me because they’re so intelligent and they make beautiful webs.”

