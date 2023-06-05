Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly got married.

The 31-year-old singer and soccer star Andre Gray – the father of her 21-month-old twins – flew out to Jamaica to tie the knot in front of friends and family including her former Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

Sources told the Daily Mirror newspaper – who obtained footage and photos of the celebrations – the couple celebrated their wedding with a beachfront reception that went on late into the night, and had a song specially dedicated to them both, with lyrics including lines hailing Leigh-Anne Pinnock a “queen”.

The ‘Black Magic’ singer donned a figure-hugging white dress and had her dark hair swept back into a bun, while her new husband wore a crisp white shirt and fitted grey trousers.

Ahead of the big day, Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared rare footage of her children, with the family relaxing on the beach and stepping into the sea.

The singer-and-actress – who got engaged in 2020 after four years of dating the 31-year-old sportsman – shared a montage last month of her hen party celebrations abroad, with former bandmate Perrie Edwards noticeably absent.

Alongside her clip, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams.

“I love these women more then humanly possible and s**t, I’m getting married y’al (sic)”

Jade commented: “Still recovering. The most beautiful hen.”

It was revealed a year ago the couple planned to marry in Jamaica as they view the island as their “second home”.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home.

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows.”

