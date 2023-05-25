Legendary Singer Tina Turner Passes Away Peacefully At 83

Legendary singer and music icon Tina Turner passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (05.24.23) after battling “a long illness”. Her spokesperson said in a statement: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” said the official statement. Turner – whose hit songs included ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ – battled a number of health problems in recent years, including cancer, kidney failure and a stroke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award-winning star enjoyed significant success in the 1960s, when she performed alongside her then-husband Ike Turner. However, after getting a divorce in 1978, Turner found even greater success as a solo artist.

Tina Turner became one of the biggest pop stars of the 80s and 90s due to her distinctive husky voice. Her hit records included ‘Let’s Stay Together’, ‘Steamy Windows’ and ‘Private Dancer’, while she also starred in ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’, the 1985 action movie.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards during her career, and she was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 2021. She also influenced a number of modern-day pop stars, including Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Rihanna.

Turner started dating music executive Erwin Bac in the 80s and the loved-up couple tied the knot in 2013. The duo lived together in Switzerland, with Turner – who was born in Brownsville, Tennessee – taking Swiss citizenship. Bac even donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Was Scammed Into Signing Lily Depp Rose & The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’? Netizens Think So – Here’s The Complete Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News