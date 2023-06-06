Madison Beer got Lana Del Rey’s seal of approval of her upcoming album. The ‘Selfish’ singer will release ‘Silence Between Songs’ on September 15, and she’s revealed her idol listened to the whole record and was “gracious” with her feedback.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Madison spilled: “[Del Rey] said she listened to it a couple of times back to back, and I can’t believe that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s so awesome to have someone who has been such an idol of mine be so supportive of me and gracious always. She’s definitely someone that makes me believe in goodness,” Madison Beer added.

The songs on the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Life Support’ are a tip-of-the-hat to Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, The Beach Boys and Tame Impala.

Madison said of the album in a statement: “I’ve learned so much about myself and my artistry on the journey of the last two years since my last record. This album tells the story of so many different pieces of me that I discovered in the moments of pause where I settled down from the noise and learned the most about myself. I hope my fans are as inspired listening to it as I was when creating it.”

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old star Madison Beer – who has been open about her battles with her mental health, including suicidal thoughts, in past – admits she feels like she was a different person two years ago when she released her second album.

She told the publication: “It’s hard to think about who I was then and how different my life was. I just feel like a completely different person.

“I feel really proud of the person that I am. I feel proud of the girl that I also was. I’ve been able to absorb so many things in the last couple of years and learn from so many things.”

Must Read: Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr’s Addiction Was Initially Why MCU Board Was Against Casting Him, Reveals Ex-Boss: “They Thought I Was Crazy To Put The Future In The Hands Of An Addict”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News