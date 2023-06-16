Lamar Odom has accused his former manager of stealing his home.

The 43-year-old former basketball player has claimed Tonita Bybee – who he fired in May 2022 – forged his signature on a deed in order to sell off a house he owned in Brooklyn, New York, which had been in his family “for nearly three decades”.

According to documents obtained by PageSix.com, Lamar Odom accused Tonita of “identity theft,” “conversion,” “embezzlement,” “misappropriation” and “various other iterations of fraud”, and claimed she “acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers power forward claimed his aunt, Carol Janean Mercer, is now facing eviction as a result of the alleged “fraudulent transfer” as she had been living at the property since his uncle, Michael Mercer, passed away in August last year.

In addition, Lamar Odom is suing the public notary he claims “improperly notarized” the allegedly forged deed because they “attested” to his “presence and signature, despite the fact [he] never appeared before [the public notary] either in person or remotely to execute the forged deed.”

The retired sportsman accused Bybee of having engaged in unauthorized use of his name, signature, likeness, social security number, employer identification number at one of his companies, verified social media accounts and email addresses.

Lamar Odom alleged she used his personal information “to defraud people and businesses by accepting speaking and appearance engagements” after he had fired her, and claimed she collected payment anyway.

Lamar also claims the woman still owes him money from his appearances on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’, and ‘Celebrity Boxing’, as well as revenue from an NFT deal carrying his name, and various sponsored social media promotions.

He is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

His attorney, Zachary G. Meyer, said: “We greatly look forward to vindicating Lamar’s right in this matter.”

Bybee has yet to respond.

