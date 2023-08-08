Kristin Cavallari is set to launch a new podcast. The 36-year-old TV star – who shot to fame on ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ in 2004 – will release the first episode of ‘Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari’ on September 12.

Dear Media, the leading podcast network, said in a statement: “Every Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder will welcome a special guest, ranging from celebrities to experts, for candid, thought-provoking conversations to gain insight and develop new tools for building healthy relationships in every area of life. And while Cavallari loves to learn, she also loves to have fun, so audiences can certainly expect lots of laughs – along with the bold honesty that made Cavallari a cultural icon – every step of the way.”

‘Let’s Be Honest’ is set to feature a star-studded guest list that will include the likes of Stassi Schroeder and radio host Tanya Rad.

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallari recently revealed that she’s had “a lot of fun” since splitting from Jay Cutler.

The reality star was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020, and Kristin insisted that she’s “really, really happy” at the moment.

Kristin Cavallari – who has Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, seven, with her ex-husband – told E! News: “I’m mom, first and foremost.

“I’ve had a lot of fun in the last few years, getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn’t get to do that for a long time. Three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it’s been nice to just have fun again.

“I’m really, really happy. And so if I’m gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I’m not putting up with b******* anymore. I’m past that phase.”

