Lady Gaga Reveals How A Young Guy's Makeup Journey On TikTok Inspired Her: "He Was Sharing His Story About..."

Lady Gaga was inspired by a young boy’s “beautiful” makeup journey on TikTok.

The 37-year-old star – whose Haus Labs makeup line will be available via Sephora in the UK from June 6 – revealed how she was influenced by the way he wanted to “express who he truly is”.

Lady Gaga told Glamour magazine: “There was this one young boy I watched on TikTok who wears beautiful makeup, and he was sharing his story about how his friends would ask him not to wear so much makeup when he went out to dinners or parties with them.

“He talked about how that made him feel and how he was just going to continue to make the best possible look he could to really express who he truly is. I thought that was so inspiring.

Lady Gaga added, “Of course I’ve seen other tips and tricks of how to chisel your jawline and such, but I think the real magic is when people share their hearts with you and the way that makeup transforms your life in a way that extends beyond the physical.”

The ‘Poker Face’ hitmaker admitted while “not everyone is kind”, there is a lot of joy to be had from the way “a lot” of people interact and “share their knowledge”.

Lady Gaga said: “I think the thing that I’ve loved the most is just seeing the beauty community on TikTok.

“Obviously not everyone is kind, but there are a lot of really kind, lovely people on TikTok that just want to share their knowledge of makeup, their knowledge of beauty, their experiments, and not only their looks, but their techniques and their hearts.”

In particular, Gaga also enjoys the idea of applying makeup as a time for “reflection”.

She added: “I love watching people tell stories about their lives while they do their makeup to get to know them better.

Lady Gaga concluded, “But also, it adds a sense of emotion and warmth to the experience, which is how I feel a lot of us feel when we’re doing our makeup. There’s a lot of reflection that takes place.”

