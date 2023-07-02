Labrinth has become a dad for the third time.

The 34-year-old rapper – whose real name is Timothy Lee McKenzie – already has two children with his fiancee Muz and took to social media on Saturday (01.07.23) evening to reveal that they had now welcomed a little girl called Aura.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote on Instagram: “I celebrate something bigger than me today. New life – Aura Sapphire Zemar Mckenzie July 1, 2023. Your mother is a goddess on earth.”

Labrinth also then posted a snap of himself snuggling with the newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Let the Sun Shine’ singer shared a post in which he could be seen stepping off a plane and punching the air.

Labrinth exclaimed: “It’s the best man!”

Labrinth was greeted with a slew of congratulatory messages from fellow famous faces over the news, including singer Kamille, who said: “Yassssss! Congrats bro!” whilst ‘Dance Moms’ star Maddie Ziegler said: “Another angel” and BBC radio host Clara Amfo seemed to be very taken with the child’s moniker.

She said: “Gorgeous name!”

In 2021, the ‘Jealous’ hitmaker – who welcomed his first child in 2018 – became a dad to Aether and explained at the time that he was “in love all over again” and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, insisted that he would never remember 2020 as a “bad one” because it was when he found out he would be handed “another gift.”

He wrote: “Welcome baby Aether. I’m in love all over again… winning in life is one thing, living life is another but making life is a whole other wave. I won’t remember 2020 as a bad year cause it’s the year that heaven wrapped me another gift. ‘I’m so insanely ecstatic!!!! Here’s to the beautiful moment #MoreLife #MoreBlessings.’”

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Throwback Video Singing “Hanchi Punchi Spider-Man” Giving Competition To Peter Parker & Gwen Stacy Shocks Netizens, Troll Says “Somewhere In The Multiverse She Also Exists”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News