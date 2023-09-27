Kylie Minogue had “tried and failed” to understand TikTok before she released ‘Padam Padam’. The 55-year-old pop superstar struggled to make good use of the video-sharing platform upon its launch in 2020 but more than three years later, she now feels “officially” accepted by the online community following the success of her viral hit ‘Padam Padam’.

Speaking on ‘The Project’, Kylie said: “That was not part of the plan! I had tried to engage with TikTok before and it was a total failure. I was like ‘I don’t get it, it’s not for me!’. And what has become clear is that it is the community that decides. They’re like ‘We’re into this, we’re gonna give this our time and energy’ and their, humour, their love. It has blown my mind. I’m now officially in, I get it, and I’m loving engaging with them all!”

The ‘Spinning Around’ legend Kylie Minogue has just released her 16th studio album ‘Tension’ and reflected that she feels “really good” at the start of yet another musical era as she revealed that the onomatopoeic title of her viral hit could make it into the dictionary, even though the definition of the world is unclear.

Kylie Minogue added: “It’s working and I started work on this album a couple of years ago. I don’t know, I feel really good where I am, getting back on the super highway of electropop with the feels, and ‘Padam Padam’ opened all those doors. There is talk of [Padam] going into the dictionary, and the question is – what does it mean? Who knows? Aside from the beating heart [sound] of Padam, it’s become a verb a noun, an adjective, a greeting. It’s very versatile!”

