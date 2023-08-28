Kylie Jenner’s business success has been inspired by her sisters.

The 26-year-old beauty has achieved billionaire status through her fashion and make-up brands, and in recent years, Kylie has been inspired by the success of her half-sister, Kim Kardashian.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “All the girls each have their own vision. They inspire and whip each other up. They’re all so different and independent, but they give each other a ton of advice.”

The brunette beauty has already achieved huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand, while Kim’s Skims line – which includes shapewear and lingerie – has also become very popular with consumers.

In spite of her success, Kylie Jenner still has big ambitions for the coming years.

The insider added: “Kylie has always been in fashion, and she’s stepping up her game. She’s always had a very clear vision.”

Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

The reality star hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in “marketing and the business behind selling products”.

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained to Interview Magazine: “I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’

“I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.”

