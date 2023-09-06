Kristin Chenoweth “didn’t want” to wear a white dress when she got married. The 55-year-old Broadway star – who is probably best known for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the smash-hit musical ‘Wicked‘ – tied the knot with musician Josh Bryant in a Texas ceremony over the weekend after five years of dating but decided to go for a pink number rather than the traditional white.

She told People: “I didn’t want to wear white. Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown. I love it. We exchanged a form of traditional vows. But I’m not saying ‘Obey!'”

Ahead of the ceremony, Kristin Chenoweth- who met Josh when he was performing with his band at her niece’s wedding – explained that she wanted to “look and feel” like herself on her wedding day and wanted Josh to be able to see the woman he had been in a relationship with as opposed to a caricature.

Kristin Chenoweth said: “On that day, I want to look and feel like Kristin, and I want Josh to see the girl that he has been with for five years. I’m going to look glamorous and all that, but my hair isn’t going to be up to heaven, even though we’ll be in Texas. It’s going to look like me.”

The ‘Schmigadoon!’ star also admitted that she “never imagined” actually tying the knot.

Kristin said: “I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life. I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy” go?’ I’m so blessed.”

