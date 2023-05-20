Kristin Chenoweth thinks she sounds “very similar” to Ariana Grande.

The 54-year-old actress was nominated for a Tony when she originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway smash hit ‘Wicked’ in 2003 and after a viral that showed her close friend Ariana Grande – who is playing the part in the upcoming film adaptation – sounding so similar to her that fans believed she was lipsyncing over an old recording, Kristin has now set the record straight as she noted that she is “so proud” of how far the pop star has come.

Kristin Chenoweth told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I cracked up because I have heard it and I knew it was her, and I was like, ‘Why did they think that’s me?’ We are very similar and we have been her whole life, and then when we talk on the phone we sound like dolphins. I know that she has been diligently working on that vocal and she can sing anything, and I’m so proud of her.”

The former ‘Pushing Daisies’ actress – who has known Ariana since she met her backstage at ‘Wicked’ as a young fan almost 20 years ago – recently admitted that while Ariana did not ask her for any “advice” when she signed on to star in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ prequel , she did seem really “nervous” upon getting the part.

Speaking on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, she said: “She didn’t call me for advice but she was really nervous. She said she wanted to pay homage to me but said ‘I’m really scared, I wanna make you proud’. Well, she’s already made me proud. Done. Check. I said ‘What I want to encourage you do, Ariana, is make

Glinda your Glinda. I want you to do you.’ I’ve known her since I was 10, and now I see the full circle. She called me [crying] like ‘I got it!’ I went ‘Oh my God, what?!’ We sounded like dogs! But I’m so proud of her. “

