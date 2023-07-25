Keke Palmer’s parents “never even cared” about her s*xuality.

The 29-year-old star – who has been open about her fluid s*xuality and previously admitted she is “definitely in the middle of the scale” – has reflected on coming out as a free spirit, and how she addressed the topic with her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on ‘The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda’, Keke Palmer told married hosts Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday: “S*xuality and stuff like that, that was not even – my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that.

“And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares,'” Keke Palmer added.

“It was never anything that was in their mind.”

Keke admitted for a while, she found herself “overthinking” the situation.

She pondered: “There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself?

“The moment where you overthink s***. That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Although her parents never spoke negatively about being gay, she felt like it was an unspoken topic.

Keke Palmer explained: “There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel – and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it.’

“Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

However, once the ‘Nope’ actress turned 17 – after years of repressing her own feelings – she wanted to “explore her life” without holding back.

She said: “I ultimately just feel like, the acceptance of that part of myself, in general, was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life.”

Keke doesn’t like labelling herself, and she previously insisted she doesn’t “need to define” herself for others.

She told PEOPLE: “I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label…

“I don’t feel the need to define nothin’ to nobody, because I’m always changing. Why say that I’m this or that when I might not be tomorrow? I’m gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart.”

For more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson’s Seven-Figure Donation To SAG-ASTRA Foundation Ignites A Debate Among The Netizens, Fans Call Him Out For Destroying DCU & Say “Its More About Ego Than Trying To Be A Good Guy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News