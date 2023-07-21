Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker has mocked her father for wanting to name his unborn son Rocky 13.

The Blink-182 drummer – who has 17-year-old Alabama and 19-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepfather to her 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya – is expecting his first child with wife Kourtney Kardashian, and he has revealed he would have loved to have named the tot after Rocky George from hardcore metal band Suicidal Tendencies and boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) from the ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’ movies, even though he agrees it’s a “bad” name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on Complex’s ‘GOAT Talk’, Travis told his daughter: “I like Rocky 13.”

She laughed: “That’s so bad.”

The 47-year-old musician admitted the name had been “going through [his] head lately.”

Before explaining: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.

And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Travis Barker, 47, recently suggested he and the 44-year-old reality star have already chosen a name for their baby boy.

The Poosh founder – who has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with ex-partner Scott Disick – posted a series of snaps from a maternity shoot with her spouse, displaying her blossoming bump in a grey mesh gown with matching trousers, and he subsequently sparked reports they’ve picked a name.

He commented on the post with a winking face emoji: “I already know his name.”

More photos from the shoot were captioned in a separate post: “Little drummer boy coming soon.”

‘The Kardashians‘ star appeared to surprise her husband when she held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” at his LA concert recently, and after seeing his wife’s message, the sticksman jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss before sharing some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney recreated a scene from Blink’s music video for ‘All The Small Things’, where a woman held up a sign reading just that.

The loved-up pair staged a gender reveal for family and friends on their social media accounts.

In the Instagram clip, Kourtney Kardashian sat on Travis’ lap as he sat behind his drum kit.

Travis Barker could be seen saying to Kourtney: “Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

Kourtney Kardashian smiled: “I don’t know what’s happening.”

The musician then gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti then rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers floated down.

Guests could be heard shouting: “I knew it!”

Must Read: Oppenheimer BF Sleeps With Barbie GF In This Latest C*ndom Ad, Netizens Troll Saying “This Is What ‘You Can Brush My Hair, Undress Me Anywhere’ Meant”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News