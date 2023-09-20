Kourtney Kardashian “loves” to use vegan products on her skin.

The 44-year-old reality star tied the knot with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker – who has son Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – in 2022 and now her stepdaughter has revealed that she is always giving her advice on organic products to use.

Alabama told E! News: “Kourtney loves organic stuff and clean products so she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skin.”

‘The Kardashians’ star – who is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick – is now expecting her first baby with Travis, 47, and Alabama recently revealed how she feels about her stepmother being pregnant.

Alabama said: “I just think having another family member is always awesome. Getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

The couple broke their baby news when the Poosh founder held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” at his LA concert in June, a callback to Blink-182’s ‘All the Small Things’ music video.

After seeing his wife’s message, Travis jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss and they later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney’s younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloe, 38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!” whilst Khloe said: “Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much.”

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that the news is beyond anything they had dreamed of and that the pregnancy is a “complete miracle”.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney’s wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can’t wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

