King Charles has been “horrified” by the “catastrophic wildfires” in Hawaii. The 74-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, have sent their sympathies to US President Joe Biden and the people of Hawaii, after wildfires devastated the island of Maui.

Charles wrote: “Dear Mr. President, my wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawai’i. We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected.”

“However inadequate it may be, we both wanted to send our deepest possible sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed,” King Charles added.

“As the recovery effort continues, my special thoughts are with the extraordinarily brave emergency responders and Maui residents who are providing their support and assistance.

“CHARLES R. (sic)”

Officials have confirmed that 80 people have died in the wildfires so far, and President Biden recently expressed his own sympathies for people in Hawaii.

The president and his wife Jill Biden said in a statement: “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

Biden also offered advice to the people of Hawaii.

He said: “I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.”

