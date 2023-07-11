King Charles has met with President Joe Biden.

The 74-year-old monarch – who acceded to the throne in September last year following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth – hosted the 80-year-old US leader at Windsor Castleon Monday (10.07.23), for the first time since his coronation in May 2023.

When the President arrived at the royal residence via helicopter, he was driven up to doors of the historic building in a car displaying the US flag and was greeted by the king before a rendition of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ rang out across the grounds.

According to reports, the pair had tea together before the king took the president on a tour of the White Drawing Room, where items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America are on display.

Following that, the king and his guest joined of the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum in the Green Drawing Room

Last year, the president met with the royal at the COP26 climate change summit in November 2022 where the pair shook hands and Biden spoke of his admiration for Charles’ activism.

At the time, Biden told the king: “We need you badly.”

He replied: “You are very kind for saying that.”

After leaving the castle, the president boarded Air Force One at Stansted Airport to head for the NATO summit in Lithuania.

The visit came just hours after the president – who did not attend the King’s coronation ceremony and instead was represented by the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden – had met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street, where the pair chatted in the garden and the US leader described his relationship with the UK as “rock solid.”

Rishi told him: “It’s great to have you here, but this is your first time as President.”

The American replied: “It’s good to be back, we’ve only been meeting once a month. San Diego, Belfast, Washington. I couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and ally. We’re rock solid.”

