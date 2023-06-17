Dame Anna Wintour has been granted a Companion of Honour in King Charles’ first Birthday Honours List.

The legendary Vogue editor-in-chief – who was awarded an OBE in 2008 and DBE in 2017 – was given the high honour in recognition of her years of service to fashion and publishing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anna was granted her honour alongside novelist Ian McEwan and Prof. Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford. There are only 65 recipients of the accolade at any time, and the trio join current members of the Order including Sir David Attenborough and Sir Elton John.

The king’s Birthday Honours List expands on the theme of the celebrations of his coronation, including a drive for community volunteering, with more than 52% of those recognised this year being people who have shown “outstanding work” in their areas, either in a voluntary or paid capacity, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reports.

According to the outlet, Martin Amis – who died of cancer on 19 May – would have officially been made a knight on the publication of the honours list, but an exception was made to ensure he received the knighthood before he passed away.

He received the honour just a day before he died after officials worked to rush through the honour because of his terminal illness as they cannot be bestowed posthumously.

Other notable figures in the list include Davina McCall, who said her MBE for services to broadcasting means “a great deal”.

She said in a statement: “I can’t believe it. It’s a great honour and it really means a great deal.”

‘Line of Duty’ actress Vicky McClure was made an OBE for services to drama and charity, while former England soccer star-turned-pundit Ian Wright received the same honour in recognition of services to charity and football.

Former hostage Sir Terry Waite – who spent almost five years in captivity in Lebanon – has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity via his organisation Hostage International.

The KCMG recognises service overseas or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats based outside of the UK.

Must Read: BTS’ V Leaves A Lucky Fan Surprised After He Gifts A Sketch In A Viral Video, ARMY Says, “It Is His Caricature From Paris”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News