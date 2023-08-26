Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have split again, just one month after calling off their divorce.

Former NFL player Kroy, 37, has refiled papers seeking to end his 12-year marriage to former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kim, 45, calling their relationship “irretrievably broken”.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kroy has also requested full legal and physical custody of their four children, along with alimony and child support.

It has been reported that he also wants exclusive use of their Atlanta-area property and wants Kim to be prevented from entering the home.

Kim and Kroy share four children: nine-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, along with sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Kroy also legally adopted Kim’s older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013. Kim and Kroy had made various allegations about each other when they first filed for divorce.

She filed a motion to have him drug-tested, with legal papers obtained by Us Weekly stating: “[Zolciak claims to have] seen Respondent smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use.”

And, Kroy alleged Kim had a gambling problem, saying in court documents: “[She has] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner’s filing for divorce,” and is “unable to properly care for the children”.

Kim’s lawyer said in a statement at the time: “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run. To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

However, Kim and Kroy reconciled in July, with a source saying: “They’re getting along so [Kim] called it off. Tomorrow might be different.”

