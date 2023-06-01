Kim Kardashian finds it “hard” to date someone in the public eye.

The 42-year-old star has revealed that herself and Pete Davidson, her ex-boyfriend, actually discussed the challenge of maintaining a healthy relationship while also filming her reality TV series.

During the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim explained: “It’s hard when you start dating someone and you’re on a reality show, so Pete and I had that conversation right away.

“You obviously know what you’re getting yourself into. But then the fans were like, ‘Pete’s not on the show!’ and I was like, ‘We said that from the start, it’s not what he does.’ Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing, what else do you want?”

The brunette beauty wanted the comedian to be comfortable around the TV cameras during their romance.

Kim – who split from Pete in 2022, after nine months of dating – said: “I’m not gonna meet someone and be like, ‘Pause! Before we really get to a place, will you be on my show?’ And he was still on, guys! He was on at what level he was comfortable with.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, an insider revealed that Kim’s family are keen to see her find love.

The reality star – who was married to rapper Kanye West between 2014 and 2022 – hasn’t publicly dated anyone since splitting from Pete, but her family hope that she’ll soon return to the dating scene.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Her family is encouraging her to get back out there again and everyone just wants her to be happy and continue to succeed in all ways.”

