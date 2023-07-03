Kim Cattrall won’t return to ‘And Just Like That’ again.
The 66-year-old actress will reprise her ‘Sex and the City’ role as Samantha Jones for a cameo appearance in the upcoming second season of the spin-off show, but she insisted it’s just a one-off and she won’t be playing the publicist again in the future.
Speaking on ‘Today’, she said: “This is as far as I’m gonna go.”
However, Kim insisted she won’t say her own goodbyes to her alter ego because she’s still “emotionally attached” to her.
She said: “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”
The actress – who has been embroiled in a feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker – was reassured when show bosses insisted they wanted her to be as “comfortable” as possible before she agreed to be make her cameo appearance.
She said: “It was quite an experience when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, ‘How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun, I want you to be comfortable.’
“He said yes to everything that I knew was right for me.”
The ‘Glamorous’ actress – who is in a relationship with Russell Thomas – had a “wonderful afternoon” shooting her appearance.
She said: “We started shooting, I think, around noon and I finished about four o’clock.
“And my partner Russ and I went home and had a dry martini.”
When host Jenna Bush Hager said: “You know what, that’s actually what Samantha would do!”, Kim replied: “Cha-ching. Yes!”
