‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell says Kim Cattrall’s return to the franchise is “the greatest thing”.

The 64-year-old writer added she was “happy and surprised” to hear the 66-year-old actress was coming back to ‘And Just Like That…’ for a cameo, after she declined to be involved in the first season of the spin-off to the 1990s HBO series alongside her fellow co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candace Bushnell told Page Six: “When I heard the news I was happy and surprised.”

She added “a lot of people miss” her fiery PR character and friendship with fellow characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

The author added: “The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.”

‘Carrie Diaries’ writer Candance also said she believes the latest batch of episodes “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced.

She said: “I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show.”

Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt on the show, also called Kim’s comeback “great”.

The 62-year-old actor told People: “Apparently (her cameo) was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Must Read: Lily-Rose Depp & The Weeknd’s The Idol Rejected By The Audience Brutally As They Label It ‘Filth Of A Show’ & ‘Atrocious’: “Stop Allowing A Bunch Of Male Writers To Circle Jerk On Young Actresses…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News