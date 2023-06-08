‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell says Kim Cattrall’s return to the franchise is “the greatest thing”.
The 64-year-old writer added she was “happy and surprised” to hear the 66-year-old actress was coming back to ‘And Just Like That…’ for a cameo, after she declined to be involved in the first season of the spin-off to the 1990s HBO series alongside her fellow co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58.
Candace Bushnell told Page Six: “When I heard the news I was happy and surprised.”
She added “a lot of people miss” her fiery PR character and friendship with fellow characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.
The author added: “The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.”
‘Carrie Diaries’ writer Candance also said she believes the latest batch of episodes “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced.
She said: “I’m happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it’s probably the greatest thing for the show.”
Evan Handler, who plays Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt on the show, also called Kim’s comeback “great”.
The 62-year-old actor told People: “Apparently (her cameo) was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”
