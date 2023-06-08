Jodie Comer had to come off stage during her Broadway show after struggling to breathe.

The 30-year-old actress is currently starring as Tessa in a New York production of ‘Prima Facie’ but is said to have left the stage just 10 minutes into the performance at the John Golden Theater on Wednesday (07.06.23) amid the city’s air crisis, which has seen smoke from Canada’s wildfires engulfs more than a dozen US states in recent days.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski said: “So, we were all waiting for like half an hour to see if she was gonna come on and they finally said she’s not coming on. So, I’m going to come back and see the show another time.”

According to reports, the Emmy Award-winning star – who has been nominated for a Tony Award for her stage role – was replaced by her understudy Dani Arlington for the performance but the ‘Killing Eve’ actress is yet to share an update on her condition.

Jodie, who initially opened the one-woman legal drama in London’s West End last year before taking the show to the Great White Way for a limited run – previously explained that the show had been “such a journey” for her and was so “grateful” to the cast and crew.

She told The New York Times, “We’ve been on such a journey with this play. I never dreamed that this would be a point that we would be at. So it just feels incredible. The response has been beautiful, and I just feel very, very grateful that so many on the team have been recognized as well. I can’t stress enough how much of a team effort this piece truly is.”

