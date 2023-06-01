Kill Bill Singer SZA On Her Insecurities: "I Do Music To Prove That I Have Value To Myself..."

SZA’s success is driven by her own insecurities.

The 33-year-old singer believes she’s at her best when she’s in a difficult situation.

SZA told ELLE magazine: “If it was time for me to go to war with a b**** based on my talents alone, I would come out victorious because there’s something inside of me that wants to devour someone’s soul.”

SZA admits that she’s constantly trying to prove a point to herself.

She shared: “I’m just waiting until I finish proving points to myself, because that’s what all this is about, really.

“I do music to prove that I have value to myself, because what else am I going to do, in terms of how I help people? Me being whoever I’m led to be on this journey must be part of the work ‘cause it’s really hard emotionally … My prayer is to see myself the way God sees me. Like, ‘Father, help me know my value and trust that I’m valuable, and that I am who You say I am.'”

SZA has won one Grammy from 14 nominations during the course of her career. But the chart-topping star insists she’s not motivated by accolades.

The singer – whose real name is Solana Rowe – said: “I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real.

“Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s*** doesn’t matter. It would be so cool. But also I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any [more]. Because that’s just how s*** goes.”

