Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson both listed the same address on their son Tatum‘s name change petition.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Khloe and Tristan – who share five-year-old daughter True and 10-month-old Tatum — both put the same address next to their names on petition, which was filed on June 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The are requesting to change their son’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson.

It was previously revealed that Tristan, 32, had moved to Hidden Hills, California, to be closer to Khloe, 38, and their children.

He has also signed up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

An insider previously told Us Weekly: “Khloé and Tristan live 0.2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills. Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son via surrogate in July 2022, but Khloe found out during the pregnancy that Tristan was also expecting a baby with another woman.

He has son Prince, six, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan confirmed he had cheated on Khloe with Maralee, saying in a public statement: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

An insider revealed Khloe was disappointed that he “went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on her and that’s unforgivable to her”.

The insider added: “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically at this time.”

Must Read: BTS’ V Leaves A Lucky Fan Surprised After He Gifts A Sketch In A Viral Video, ARMY Says, “It Is His Caricature From Paris”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News