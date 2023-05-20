Khloe Kardashian has shared a glimpse of her son in a new post.

The 38-year-old reality star welcomed a nine-month-old son via surrogate towards the end of last year with former partner Tristan Thompson and is planning to reveal the little one’s moniker on season three of Hulu series ‘The Kardashians‘ but took to social media on Friday (18.05.23) to share a new snap where she posed with him in her arms while he faced away from the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a nod to her elder sister Kim Kardashian, she captioned the Instagram post: “In my best Kim K voice.”

The Good American founder also has five-year-old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson and last month took to Instagram upon her daughter’s birthday to explain that she gets “so emotional” when she thinks about how quickly time is passing by.

She wrote: “True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with. Now my sweet baby is 5 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honoured and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.”

“My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!”

“Mommy and Baby love you TuTu PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl.”

Must Read: John Cena Calls Himself A ‘Hypocrite’ & Nearly Destroying Friendship With Dwayne Johnson For Abandoning WWE, “I Was So Selfish”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News